Railcar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rail freight transportation is used for the movement of heavy goods, such as coal, metals, and oils. Often, rail freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Railcar in global, including the following market information:

Global Railcar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Railcar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Railcar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Railcar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tank Cars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Railcar include Trinity Industries, Greenbrier, National Steel Car, Union Tank Car, American Railcar Industries, TrinityRail Products, GATX Corporation, American-Rails and Vertex Railcar. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Railcar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Railcar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Railcar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tank Cars

Freight Cars

Others

Global Railcar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Railcar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical Products

Energy and Coal

Steel & Mining

Food & Agriculture

Aggregates & Construction

Others

Global Railcar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Railcar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Railcar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Railcar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Railcar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Railcar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trinity Industries

Greenbrier

National Steel Car

Union Tank Car

American Railcar Industries

TrinityRail Products

GATX Corporation

American-Rails

Vertex Railcar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Railcar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Railcar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Railcar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Railcar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Railcar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Railcar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Railcar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Railcar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Railcar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Railcar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Railcar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Railcar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Railcar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railcar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Railcar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railcar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Railcar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Tank Cars

4.1.3 Freight Cars

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Railcar Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Rai

