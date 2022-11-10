Sports Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sports Tape is a thin, stretchy, elastic cotton strip with an acrylic adhesive

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sports Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sports Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Roll Form Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Tapes include Kinesio Taping, 3M, SpiderTech, KT TAPE, Johnson & Johnson, RockTape, Jaybird & Mais, Mueller and StrengthTape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sports Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Roll Form

Pre-Cut Shape

Global Sports Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Online Shop

Sports Franchised Store

Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic

Others

Global Sports Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sports Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sports Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kinesio Taping

3M

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

Johnson & Johnson

RockTape

Jaybird & Mais

Mueller

StrengthTape

Atex Medical

Towatek Korea

K-active

Healixon

LP Support

TERA Medical

Kindmax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sports Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sports Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sports Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Tapes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sports Tapes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Roll Form

4.1.3 Pre-Cut Shape

4.2 By Type – Global

