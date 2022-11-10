Lauramine Oxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lauramine Oxide in global, including the following market information:
Global Lauramine Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lauramine Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lauramine Oxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lauramine Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lauramine Oxide include Kao Chemicals, Enaspol, SC Johnson, Stepan Company, Taiwan NJC corporation, Lonza, Bonnymans, Vicchem and Spectrum Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lauramine Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lauramine Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lauramine Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Others
Global Lauramine Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lauramine Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Surfactants
Detergent
Industrial Bleaching Agent
Global Lauramine Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lauramine Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lauramine Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lauramine Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lauramine Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lauramine Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kao Chemicals
Enaspol
SC Johnson
Stepan Company
Taiwan NJC corporation
Lonza
Bonnymans
Vicchem
Spectrum Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lauramine Oxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lauramine Oxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lauramine Oxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lauramine Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lauramine Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lauramine Oxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lauramine Oxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lauramine Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lauramine Oxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lauramine Oxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lauramine Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lauramine Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lauramine Oxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lauramine Oxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lauramine Oxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lauramine Oxide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lauramine Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Industrial Gr
