Silicon Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicon steel is a soft magnetic material that is used in electrical power transformers, motors and generators. It has a high silicon content of about 3.2 mass %, which increases the electrical resistivity of iron and, therefore, reduces eddy current losses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202437/global-silicon-steel-forecast-2022-2028-247

Global Silicon Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Silicon Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oriented Electrical Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Steel include POSCO, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal, Shougang, Hyundai Steel, Ansteel Group, China Baowu Steel Group and JFE Steel Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

Global Silicon Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Others

Global Silicon Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silicon Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

POSCO

Tata Steel

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

China Baowu Steel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-silicon-steel-forecast-2022-2028-247-7202437

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Silicon Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Oriented Electrical Steel

4.1.3 Non-Gr

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-silicon-steel-forecast-2022-2028-247-7202437

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global GO Silicon Steel Market Research Report 2022

Global NGO Silicon Steel Market Research Report 2022

Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High Magnetic Induction Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

