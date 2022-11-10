Global White Cool Roof Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
White Cool Roof Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global White Cool Roof Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings
Silicone Cool Roof Coatings
Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
By Company
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
Gardner-Gibson
Dow
Jotun
GAF
DuluxGroup
Polyglass
RPM
Selena
BASF SE
National Coatings
Henry Company
Gaco Western
EVERROOF
Karnak
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 White Cool Roof Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global White Cool Roof Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.3 Silicone Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.4 Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global White Cool Roof Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global White Cool Roof Coating Production
2.1 Global White Cool Roof Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global White Cool Roof Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global White Cool Roof Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global White Cool Roof Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global White Cool Roof Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global White Cool Roof Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global White Cool Roof Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global White Cool Roof Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global White Cool Roof Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global White Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global White Cool Roof Coati
