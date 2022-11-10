Nanoporous Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nanoporous materials comprises of regular organic or inorganic framework that supports a porous structure. The size of these pores is primarily between 100 nanometers and can even be smaller. Nanoporous materials are classified into two broad categories including bulk materials and membranes. Nanoporous membranes include cell membranes while activated carbon and zeolites are examples of bulk nanoporous membranes. Nanoporous materials are manufactured out of natural raw materials; however, artificial nanoporous materials can also be produced. Nanoporous materials with evenly sized pores have the ability of letting only certain substances pass through, while blocking others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanoporous Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Nanoporous Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nanoporous Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nanoporous Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nanoporous Materials market was valued at 7404.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Zeolites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nanoporous Materials include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Chemviron Carbon S.A., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Mineral Technologies Inc, Clariant AG, Kuraray Chemical Co and Zeochem AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nanoporous Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nanoporous Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nanoporous Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Zeolites

Clays

Activated Carbon

Silica Gel

Activated Alumina

Others

Global Nanoporous Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nanoporous Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petroleum Refining

Pet Litter

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Chemical Processing

Environmental

Detergents

Others

Global Nanoporous Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nanoporous Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nanoporous Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nanoporous Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nanoporous Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nanoporous Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BASF SE

Albemarle Corporation

Chemviron Carbon S.A.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Mineral Technologies Inc

Clariant AG

Kuraray Chemical Co

Zeochem AG

Zeolyst International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nanoporous Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nanoporous Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nanoporous Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nanoporous Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nanoporous Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nanoporous Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nanoporous Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nanoporous Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nanoporous Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nanoporous Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nanoporous Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanoporous Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nanoporous Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanoporous Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanoporous Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanoporous Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

