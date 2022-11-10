Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) technology can transfer electrical energy from a transmitter to a receiver wirelessly. Due to its many advantages, WPT technology is a more adequate and suitable solution for many industrial applications compared to the power transfer by wires. Using WPT technology will reduce the annoyance of wires, improve the power transfer mechanisms.

Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems is a great out of sight, out of mind solution to keep your EV humming along. Much like placing the smartphone on a charging pad each night instead of plugging it in, wireless car charging will fill the vehicles battery when park over a charger on the ground beneath it. No need to lift bulky cables out of the boot, and no need to actually have those cables with you in the first place. Just park and charge.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems in global, including the following market information:

The global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electromagnetic Induction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems include WiTricity, Momentum Dynamics, Plugless (Evatran), IPT Technology, WAVE (Ideanomics), Continental AG, ZTE, Toshiba and Mojo Mobility, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Wireless Power Transmission Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Wireles

