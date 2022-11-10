Performance Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Performance Materials generally have superior properties than conventional materials available. They can outperform conventional materials, in terms of their applications. They are materials that are novel or have undergone modifications in existing materials to gain superior performance with respect to one or more characteristics that are essential for the applications under consideration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Performance Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Performance Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Performance Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Performance Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Performance Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Abrasives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Performance Materials include Arkema, Saint-Gobain, LANXESS, DuPont, Covestro, Siemens, BASF, LUOYANG DAYANG and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Performance Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Performance Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Performance Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Abrasives

Ceramic Materials

Performance Plastics

Others

Global Performance Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Performance Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Others

Global Performance Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Performance Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Performance Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Performance Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Performance Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Performance Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Saint-Gobain

LANXESS

DuPont

Covestro

Siemens

BASF

LUOYANG DAYANG

Honeywell

Lonza

Dow Chemicals

Evonik Industries

