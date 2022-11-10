Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Flame Retardant PC-ABS market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant PC-ABS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Injection Molding
Extrusion Molding
Segment by Application
Appliances
Automotive and Transportation
Consumer Products
Medical
IT and Communication
Others
By Company
Covestro
LG Chem
Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd
TEIJIN LIMITED
Novalca
Selon
LOTTE
Ningbo Puli Long Polymer Materials Co., Ltd
SABIC
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injection Molding
1.2.3 Extrusion Molding
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Appliances
1.3.3 Automotive and Transportation
1.3.4 Consumer Products
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 IT and Communication
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Production
2.1 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Sales by Region
3.4.1
