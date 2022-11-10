TPE Weather Strip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
TPE weather stripping increases life cycle sealing performance over traditional, plastic covered foam strips that may become hard and brittle. Automotive weatherstripping is commonly made of EPDM rubber, a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) mix of plastic and rubber, and a thermoplastic olefin (TPO) polymer/filler blend.
This report contains market size and forecasts of TPE Weather Strip in global, including the following market information:
Global TPE Weather Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global TPE Weather Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five TPE Weather Strip companies in 2021 (%)
The global TPE Weather Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Doorframe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of TPE Weather Strip include Cooper Standard, Nishikawa Rubber, SaarGummi Group, Hwaseung, Toyoda Gosei, Hutchinson, Henniges Automotive, Jianxin Zhao's Group and Standard Profil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the TPE Weather Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global TPE Weather Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global TPE Weather Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Doorframe
Windows
Windshield
Engine Hood
Others
Global TPE Weather Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global TPE Weather Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global TPE Weather Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global TPE Weather Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies TPE Weather Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies TPE Weather Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies TPE Weather Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies TPE Weather Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cooper Standard
Nishikawa Rubber
SaarGummi Group
Hwaseung
Toyoda Gosei
Hutchinson
Henniges Automotive
Jianxin Zhao's Group
Standard Profil
Kinugawa Rubber Industrial
Tokai Kogyo
Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber
Haida Rubber and Plastic
