High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) is a long chain of polyethylene molecules aligned in the same direction. Molecules are bonded together by the Van der Waals forces such that they overlap each other to strengthen the backbone of the polymer by strong intermolecular interactions. Additionally, HPPE is a high density fibre with large molecular mass and high impact strength due to which it can transfer load efficiently. It is highly resistant to strong acids, bases and organic solvents. HPPE shows resistant to abrasion, has low a coefficient of friction and self-lubricating features.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) in global, including the following market information:
Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Density Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) include DuPont, Teijin, DSM, Dow, Celanese, LyondellBasell, Braskem, Asahi Kasei and Sabic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Density
Medium Density
High Density
Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metallurgy & Mining
Petroleum Chemical
Ocean Engineering
Food & Beverages
Others
Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Teijin
DSM
Dow
Celanese
LyondellBasell
Braskem
Asahi Kasei
Sabic
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Mitsuboshi
Artek, Inc.
US Plastic Corp.
Plastics International.
Roll-a-Pipe Pty Ltd
Luoyang Guorun Pipes
Shandong Buoy & Pipe Industry Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Players in Globa
