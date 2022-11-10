Hydrogen Bromide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrogen Bromide (HBr), is a water soluble gas also available in the form of aqueous solution, which can be produced by the chemical reaction between bromine and hydrogen. It is used as a catalyst in reactions and as a reducing agent. Hydrogen Bromide when mixed with water forms hydrobromic acid, it is a strong acid which is mainly used for industrial uses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogen Bromide in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrogen Bromide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrogen Bromide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hydrogen Bromide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrogen Bromide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GasVapor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrogen Bromide include Praxair Technology, Lanxess, SHOWA DENKO, Linde Group, Air Liquide, Matheson Tri-Gas and Albemarle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrogen Bromide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrogen Bromide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydrogen Bromide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GasVapor

Liquid

Global Hydrogen Bromide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydrogen Bromide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Water Treatment

Electronics

Construction

Agriculture

Others (Textile, Ship Building)

Global Hydrogen Bromide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydrogen Bromide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrogen Bromide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrogen Bromide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrogen Bromide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hydrogen Bromide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Praxair Technology

Lanxess

SHOWA DENKO

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Matheson Tri-Gas

Albemarle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrogen Bromide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrogen Bromide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrogen Bromide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrogen Bromide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrogen Bromide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrogen Bromide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrogen Bromide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrogen Bromide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrogen Bromide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrogen Bromide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrogen Bromide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogen Bromide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrogen Bromide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogen Bromide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrogen Bromide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogen Bromide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydrogen Bromide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

