UV Cured Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
UV curing is a subset of energy/radiation curing, where a light source is used to cure the products including coatings, inks, and adhesives. The resins employed for formulating such products are termed as UV curable resins.
This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Cured Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global UV Cured Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202936/global-uv-cured-resin-forecast-2022-2028-275
Global UV Cured Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five UV Cured Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global UV Cured Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oligomers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of UV Cured Resin include BASF SE, Toagosei Co., Koninklijke, The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry, Covestro, Wanhua Chemical, Miwon Specialty Chemical, Hitachi and Arkema and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the UV Cured Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global UV Cured Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global UV Cured Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oligomers
Monomers
Photoinitiators
Additives
Global UV Cured Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global UV Cured Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Overprint Varnish
Printing Inks
Adhesives
3d Printing
Other
Global UV Cured Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global UV Cured Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies UV Cured Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies UV Cured Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies UV Cured Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies UV Cured Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Toagosei Co.
Koninklijke
The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry
Covestro
Wanhua Chemical
Miwon Specialty Chemical
Hitachi
Arkema
DIC Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 UV Cured Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global UV Cured Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global UV Cured Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global UV Cured Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global UV Cured Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global UV Cured Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top UV Cured Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global UV Cured Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global UV Cured Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global UV Cured Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global UV Cured Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Cured Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Cured Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cured Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Cured Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cured Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global UV Cured Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Oligomers
4.1.3 Monom
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional UV Cured Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global UV Cured Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cured in Place Pipe Resin Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Cationic Light Cured Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028