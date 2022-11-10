Global Plastic Gears Resin Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by End Use. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by End Use segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
POM Resin
Nylon Resin
PBT Resin
PET Resin
PC Resin
High Performance Plastics
Others
Segment by End Use
Automobile Industry
Electronic and Electrical Appliances
Industrial Equipment
Medical Industry
Others
By Company
DuPont
Asahi Kasei
Mitsubishi Chemical
BASF
Celanese
Kuraray
DSM
SABIC
Polyplastics
LG Chem
Kolon Plastics
Yuntianhua
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Plastic Gears Resin Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Gears Resin
1.2 Plastic Gears Resin Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 POM Resin
1.2.3 Nylon Resin
1.2.4 PBT Resin
1.2.5 PET Resin
1.2.6 PC Resin
1.2.7 High Performance Plastics
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Plastic Gears Resin Segment by End Use
1.3.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Consumption Comparison by End Use: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Industry
1.3.3 Electronic and Electrical Appliances
1.3.4 Industrial Equipment
1.3.5 Medical Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Plastic Gears Resin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Plastic Gears Resin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Plastic Gears Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Plastic Gears Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Plastic Gears Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Plastic Gears Resin Estimates and Fo
