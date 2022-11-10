Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Fiber Monomer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Fiber Monomer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene
Polyester
Nylon
Polyethylene
Specialty Fibers
Others
Segment by Application
Marine and Fishing
Sports and Leisure
Oil and Gas
Construction
Cranes
Arboriculture
Others
By Company
Cortland Limited
Wireco Worldgroup Inc
Samson Rope Technologies Inc
Southern Ropes
English Braids Ltd
Marlow Ropes Ltd
Teufelberger Holding AG
Bridon International Ltd
Yale Cordage Inc
Lanex A.S
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Fiber Monomer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene
1.2.3 Polyester
1.2.4 Nylon
1.2.5 Polyethylene
1.2.6 Specialty Fibers
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Marine and Fishing
1.3.3 Sports and Leisure
1.3.4 Oil and Gas
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Cranes
1.3.7 Arboriculture
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Synthetic Fiber Mo
