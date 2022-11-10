Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-Based Polypropylene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Based Polypropylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Corn Sourced
Biomass Sourced
Vegetable Oil Sourced
Others
Segment by Application
Injection Molding
Textiles
Films
Others
By Company
Trellis Earth Products, Inc.
Braskem
Japan Polypropylene Corporation
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
Reliance Industries Limited
Borealis AG
BASF
LyondellBasell Industries
ExxonMobil
SABIC
DuPont
Bayer Material Science
Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.
INEOS
Fulton Pacific
PetroChina Company Limited
Washington Penn Plastic Company, Inc.
Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO)
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Based Polypropylene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Corn Sourced
1.2.3 Biomass Sourced
1.2.4 Vegetable Oil Sourced
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Injection Molding
1.3.3 Textiles
1.3.4 Films
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-Based P
