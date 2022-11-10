Cementitious Waterproofing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Waterproofing can be explained as the process of making a structure or object waterproof or water-resistant so as to make it unaffected by water under specified conditions such as high moisture areas, internal seepages, rains etc. Only effective waterproofing can resist the inflow of water. The waterproofing materials have got to be used in wet environment as well as under water and hence need to be of specific composition and good quality. Cementitious waterproofing are being utilized in building structures (such as decks or wet spots), watercraft, canvas, electronic devices and paper packaging. Cementitious waterproofing provides a high bond strength to both steel and cement. Cementitious waterproofing guarantees concrete in sulphate contaminated ground conditions. It is useful for inside and outside waterproofing of concrete and other mineral substrates. Cementitious waterproofing is profitable for underground structures and furthermore on housetops and decks. The cementitious covering can shield interstates and beachfront structures from chloride and enhance the quality of the sustained bond.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cementitious Waterproofing in global, including the following market information:

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203253/global-cementitious-waterproofing-2022-2028-602

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cementitious Waterproofing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cementitious Waterproofing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cementitious Waterproofing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cementitious Waterproofing include AQUAFIN, BASF, Clemons Concrete Coating, Evonik, Fosroc International, Mapei, Pidilite Industries, Polycoat and RPM International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cementitious Waterproofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cementitious Waterproofing

Liquid Waterproofing Membrane

Bituminous Membrane

Bituminous Coating

Polyurethane Liquid Membrane

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment Plants

Bridges, Tunnels, Dams, Etc.

Railway & Subway Systems

Sewage Treatment Plants

Marine Cargo Docks And Ports

Parking Structures

Others

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cementitious Waterproofing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cementitious Waterproofing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cementitious Waterproofing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cementitious Waterproofing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AQUAFIN

BASF

Clemons Concrete Coating

Evonik

Fosroc International

Mapei

Pidilite Industries

Polycoat

RPM International

Sika

W.R.Meadows

Grace

Xypex Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-cementitious-waterproofing-2022-2028-602-7203253

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cementitious Waterproofing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cementitious Waterproofing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cementitious Waterproofing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cementitious Waterproofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cementitious Waterproofing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cementitious Waterproofing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cementitious Waterproofing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cementiti

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-cementitious-waterproofing-2022-2028-602-7203253

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Cementitious Waterproofing Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales Market Report 2021

Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

