Global Structural Core Foam Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Structural Core Foam market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Structural Core Foam market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

GFRP

CFRP

NFRP

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Wind Energy

Marine

Transportation

Construction

Others

By Company

Diab Group (Sweden)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Schweiter Technologies (Switzerland)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Gurit Holding (Switzerland)

Armacell International (Luxembourg)

The Gill Corporation (US)

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Structural Core Foam Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Structural Core Foam Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 GFRP
1.2.3 CFRP
1.2.4 NFRP
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Structural Core Foam Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Wind Energy
1.3.4 Marine
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Structural Core Foam Production
2.1 Global Structural Core Foam Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Structural Core Foam Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Structural Core Foam Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Structural Core Foam Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Structural Core Foam Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Structural Core Foam Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Structural Core Foam Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Structural Core Foam Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Structural Core Foam Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Structural Core Foam Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Structural Core Foam Sales by Regio

 

