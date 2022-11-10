Copolyester Elastomer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Copolyester elastomer is a synthetic rubber consisting of hard polyester crystallites dispersed in a flexible matrix. Copolyester elastomers are thermoplastic. They are used in a variety of applications such as tires and automotive parts. They provide resistance to heat, fuel, oil and chemicals. They are block copolymers in nature. They have physical and chemical properties similar to vulcanized rubbers. Other applications include hose and tubing, cable and wire among others. These elastomers do not require compounding thus eliminating the addition of reinforcing agents or cure systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copolyester Elastomer in global, including the following market information:

Global Copolyester Elastomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copolyester Elastomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Copolyester Elastomer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copolyester Elastomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial-Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copolyester Elastomer include BASF, Bayer, Dow Chemicals, Kraton Polymers and Polyone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Copolyester Elastomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Copolyester Elastomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copolyester Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial-Grade

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Global Copolyester Elastomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copolyester Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Global Copolyester Elastomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copolyester Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Copolyester Elastomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Copolyester Elastomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Copolyester Elastomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Copolyester Elastomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Bayer

Dow Chemicals

Kraton Polymers

Polyone

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copolyester Elastomer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Copolyester Elastomer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Copolyester Elastomer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Copolyester Elastomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Copolyester Elastomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Copolyester Elastomer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copolyester Elastomer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Copolyester Elastomer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Copolyester Elastomer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Copolyester Elastomer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Copolyester Elastomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copolyester Elastomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Copolyester Elastomer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copolyester Elastomer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copolyester Elastomer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copolyester Elastomer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

