Cyclopentadiene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cyclopentadiene is an organic compound falls under the class of cyclo alkenes that can be further classified under unsaturated hydrocarbons. The chemical IUPAC name of Cyclopentadiene is 1,3 cyclopentadiene. At room temperatures, the cyclopentadiene dimerizes to form a dicyclopentadiene with the help of Diels-Alder Reaction. The compound commercially available in the liquid state and has colorless appearance and unpleasant ordor. Cyclopentadiene can be prepared from the steam cracking of naphtha and can also be produced from coal tar. Cyclopentadiene monomer can be synthesized when the commercially available dicyclopentadiene is thermally cracked at 180 degree C and can be further used for producing chemical adopted in wide scale in different application industries. The liquid compound is primarily used for the synthesis of cyclopentene and its derivatives ethylidenenorbornene. These produced species are then further used in the production of speciality polymers. Also the compound is one of the main constituent in the fabrication of cyclopentadienyl ligand one of the highly stable compound in organometallic chemistry. The highest production and consumption of the Cyclopentadiene compound is noted in the United States. Western Europe and Japan are making significant contribution in fabrication and utilization of the compound wordwide. China has been witnessing the exceptional demand for cyclopentadiene derivatives during past few years. Several new market entrants emerged in the manufacturing of cyclopentadiene globally which impacted the market of the organic compound significantly. Cyclopentadiene is used extensively in manufacturing of automotive accessories and parts, and is also used in manufacturing of sporting, plastic and gardening goods because of its high stability, toughness, and high thermal resistance and ease in processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclopentadiene in global, including the following market information:

Global Cyclopentadiene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cyclopentadiene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cyclopentadiene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cyclopentadiene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrocarbon Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cyclopentadiene include Velsicol Chemical, Creasyn Finechem, Kolon Industries, Triveni Chemicals, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Braskem and Central Drug House(CDH), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cyclopentadiene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cyclopentadiene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyclopentadiene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrocarbon Resin

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

EPDM Elastomers

Poly nDCPD

COC & COP

Global Cyclopentadiene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyclopentadiene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Global Cyclopentadiene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyclopentadiene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cyclopentadiene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cyclopentadiene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cyclopentadiene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cyclopentadiene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Velsicol Chemical

Creasyn Finechem

Kolon Industries

Triveni Chemicals

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Braskem

Central Drug House(CDH)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclopentadiene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cyclopentadiene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclopentadiene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cyclopentadiene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cyclopentadiene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclopentadiene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cyclopentadiene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclopentadiene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cyclopentadiene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclopentadiene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cyclopentadiene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hydrocarbon R

