Global Acrylic Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Acrylic Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylic Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Methacrylates
Acrylates
Hybrids
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Construction
Industrial & Commercial
Paper & Paperboard
Textiles & Fibers & Adhesives
By Company
BASF SE
The DOW Chemical Co.
Arkema SA
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
DIC Corporation
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylic Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylic Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Methacrylates
1.2.3 Acrylates
1.2.4 Hybrids
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylic Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Industrial & Commercial
1.3.5 Paper & Paperboard
1.3.6 Textiles & Fibers & Adhesives
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acrylic Resins Production
2.1 Global Acrylic Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acrylic Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylic Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acrylic Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acrylic Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acrylic Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Acrylic Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Acrylic Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Acrylic Resins Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Acrylic Resins Sales by Region (2017-2022)
