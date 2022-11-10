Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ventilated Exterior Wall System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ventilated Exterior Wall System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
EIFS
Fiber cement
Wood board
HPL board
Fiberglass panel
Bricks & stone
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Company
Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)
Saint-Gobain (France)
Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan)
Alcoa Corporation (US)
PPG Industries (US)
3A Composites (Switzerland)
Sika (Switzerland)
Etex (Belgium)
Owens Corning (US)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ventilated Exterior Wall System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 EIFS
1.2.3 Fiber cement
1.2.4 Wood board
1.2.5 HPL board
1.2.6 Fiberglass panel
1.2.7 Bricks & stone
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Production
2.1 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ventilated Exterior Wall System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ventilated Ex
