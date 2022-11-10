Emulsifier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food emulsifier refers to a substance that can improve the surface tension between various constituent phases in the emulsifying system and form a homogeneous dispersion or emulsifying body, also known as surfactant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Emulsifier in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Emulsifier companies in 2021 (%)

The global Emulsifier market was valued at 4769.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6284.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lecithin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Emulsifier include Cargill, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Ajinomoto, Associated British Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Koninklijke DSM, J.M. Huber, BASF SE and Chr. Hansen Holding and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Emulsifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

