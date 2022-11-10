Machined Seals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Machined seals are powerful sealing solutions used for preventing leakage from equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Machined Seals in global, including the following market information:

Global Machined Seals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Machined Seals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Machined Seals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Machined Seals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fluid Power Seals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Machined Seals include Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Martin Fluid Power, Parker Hannifin, SKF, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, A.W. Chesterton, AccroSeal and James Walker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Machined Seals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Machined Seals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Machined Seals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fluid Power Seals

Power Transmission Seals

Large Diameter Seals

Global Machined Seals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Machined Seals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Heavy Industry

Machine Tools Industry

Others

Global Machined Seals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Machined Seals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Machined Seals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Machined Seals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Machined Seals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Machined Seals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Martin Fluid Power

Parker Hannifin

SKF

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

A.W. Chesterton

AccroSeal

James Walker

