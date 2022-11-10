Global Wood Paints Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wood Paints market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Paints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Waterborne Type
Oil-based Type
Segment by Application
Wood Furnitures
House Decoration (Door/Floor etc.)
Others
By Company
Akzo Nobel(NL)
PPG Industrial Coatings(US)
Nippon Paint(JP)
Valspar Corporation(US)
Sherwin Williams(US)
San Marco Group(IT)
RPM Inc(US)
Brillux(DE)
Tikkurila(FI)
Henkel(DE)
Diamond Vogel Paint(US)
Kansai Paint(JP)
Basf(US)
Craig & Rose(UK)
Dupont(US)
Meffert AG(DE)
Taihog Group(TW)
Sacal(UK)
Hempel(DK)
Carpoly Chemical(CN)
Yip's Chemical(CN)
Zhanchen Coating(CN)
China paints(CN)
GuangdongJundos Building Materials(CN)
SanKeShu(CN)
JunZiLan coating group(CN)
Guangdong Badese(CN)
Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group(CN)
Sanxia Painting(CN)
Guangdong Huilong(CN)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Paints Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood Paints Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Waterborne Type
1.2.3 Oil-based Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood Paints Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wood Furnitures
1.3.3 House Decoration (Door/Floor etc.)
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wood Paints Production
2.1 Global Wood Paints Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wood Paints Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wood Paints Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wood Paints Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wood Paints Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wood Paints Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wood Paints Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wood Paints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wood Paints Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wood Paints Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wood Paints Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Wood Paints by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Wood Paints Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Wood Paints Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

