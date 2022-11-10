Bromine Biocide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromine Biocide in global, including the following market information:

Global Bromine Biocide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bromine Biocide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bromine Biocide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bromine Biocide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bromine Biocide include Albemarle, ICL, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Accepta, B?V Chemical, Mid South Chemical, Acquaflex, Water Treatment Products and Chemipol. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bromine Biocide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bromine Biocide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bromine Biocide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid

Liquid

Global Bromine Biocide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bromine Biocide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cooling Water Systems

Paper Processing

Agriculture

Oil Recovery Systems

Others

Global Bromine Biocide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bromine Biocide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bromine Biocide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bromine Biocide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bromine Biocide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bromine Biocide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Albemarle

ICL

Enviro Tech Chemical Services

Accepta

B?V Chemical

Mid South Chemical

Acquaflex

Water Treatment Products

Chemipol

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bromine Biocide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bromine Biocide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bromine Biocide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bromine Biocide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bromine Biocide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bromine Biocide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bromine Biocide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bromine Biocide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bromine Biocide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bromine Biocide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bromine Biocide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bromine Biocide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bromine Biocide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bromine Biocide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bromine Biocide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bromine Biocide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bromine Biocide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Solid



