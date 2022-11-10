Wood Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wood packaging companies are offering innovative products such as half pallets and quarter pallets to improve their market position and stay competitive in this highly fragmented market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Wood Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wood Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wood Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wood Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pallets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wood Packaging include Brambles Limited, Greif, Inc., Mondi, NEFAB GROUP and Universal Forest Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wood Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wood Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pallets
Cases and boxes
Global Wood Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Construction Industry
Others
Global Wood Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wood Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wood Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wood Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wood Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Brambles Limited
Greif, Inc.
Mondi
NEFAB GROUP
Universal Forest Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wood Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wood Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wood Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wood Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wood Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wood Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wood Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wood Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wood Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wood Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wood Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wood Packaging Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pallets
4.1.3 Cases a
