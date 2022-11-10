Anhydrous AlF3 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anhydrous AlF3 in global, including the following market information:
Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Anhydrous AlF3 companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anhydrous AlF3 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
99% Anhydrous AlF3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anhydrous AlF3 include Do-Fluoride, Fluorsid, Jinyang Hi-Tech, Hunan Nonferrous, I.C.F, Rio Tinto Alcan, Gulf Fluor, Shandong Zhaohe and Hongyuan Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anhydrous AlF3 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
99% Anhydrous AlF3
98% Anhydrous AlF3
Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Industry
Ceramic Industry
Others
Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anhydrous AlF3 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anhydrous AlF3 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anhydrous AlF3 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Anhydrous AlF3 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Do-Fluoride
Fluorsid
Jinyang Hi-Tech
Hunan Nonferrous
I.C.F
Rio Tinto Alcan
Gulf Fluor
Shandong Zhaohe
Hongyuan Chemical
Henan Weilai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anhydrous AlF3 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anhydrous AlF3 Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anhydrous AlF3 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anhydrous AlF3 Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anhydrous AlF3 Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anhydrous AlF3 Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anhydrous AlF3 Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anhydrous AlF3 Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anhydrous AlF3 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anhydrous AlF3 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anhydrous AlF3 Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous AlF3 Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anhydrous AlF3 Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous AlF3 Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anhydrous AlF3 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 99% Anhydrous AlF3
