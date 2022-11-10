Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials are used to carry electronic components and their interconnection, Function as mechanical support, seal environmental protection, heat dissipation of electronic components and so on. Electronic packaging materials have good electrical insulation, it is the sealing material of an integrated circuit.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Substrate Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials include DuPont, Evonik, EPM, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Mitsui High-tec, Tanaka, Shinko Electric Industries and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Substrate Material
Wiring Material
Sealing Material
Interlayer Dielectric Material
Other Materials
Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor & IC
PCB
Others
Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Evonik
EPM
Mitsubishi Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical
Mitsui High-tec
Tanaka
Shinko Electric Industries
Panasonic
Hitachi Chemical
Kyocera Chemical
Gore
BASF
Henkel
AMETEK Electronic
Toray
Maruwa
Leatec Fine Ceramics
NCI
Chaozhou Three-Circle
Nippon Micrometal
Toppan
Dai Nippon Printing
Possehl
Ningbo Kangqiang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Electronic Packaging Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Electronic Packagin
