BPA-free Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
BPA-free coatings are gaining success in the context of increasing regulations on the use of BPA coatings. BPA-free coatings can be made using a variety of epoxy resin alternatives, including vinyl, acrylic, oil or polyethylene.
This report contains market size and forecasts of BPA-free Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global BPA-free Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7204725/global-bpafree-coatings-2022-2028-376
Global BPA-free Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five BPA-free Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global BPA-free Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of BPA-free Coatings include PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Altana AG, Allnex Group, BASF SE and Kansai Paint and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the BPA-free Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global BPA-free Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global BPA-free Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic Paint
Vinyl Coating
Polyethylene Coating
Other
Global BPA-free Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global BPA-free Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Building & Construction
Paint & Coatings
Chemicals & Fertilizers
Automotive
Other
Global BPA-free Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global BPA-free Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies BPA-free Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies BPA-free Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies BPA-free Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies BPA-free Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG Industries
Akzo Nobel NV
Koninklijke DSM NV
EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Wacker Chemie AG
Altana AG
Allnex Group
BASF SE
Kansai Paint
Bostik SA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 BPA-free Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global BPA-free Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global BPA-free Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global BPA-free Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global BPA-free Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global BPA-free Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top BPA-free Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global BPA-free Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global BPA-free Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global BPA-free Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global BPA-free Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BPA-free Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers BPA-free Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BPA-free Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BPA-free Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 BPA-free Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global BPA-free Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Industrial Wire Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiber Optic Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Alkyd Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-Slip Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028