Pipe Marking Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The pipe marking tape is made of high quality raw materials such as plastic, paper, foam and other materials to guide the use of standardized colors to identify the contents of the pipe. A color code is printed on the pipe marking tape to identify the text or symbol, indicating the content or flow direction within the pipe. It also classifies liquids in pipes as hot water, cold water or hazardous chemicals, helping people understand the nature of their content through color coding so they can take the right precautions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipe Marking Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Pipe Marking Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pipe Marking Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Pipe Marking Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pipe Marking Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pipe Marking Tape include 3M Company, Brady Worldwide, Windmill Tapes & Labels, Marking Services, Industrial Adhesive Solutions, Limpet Tapes, Florida Marking Products, Symbio and ITO YOGYO and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pipe Marking Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pipe Marking Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Pipe Marking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Tape

Paper Tape

Foam Tape

Other

Global Pipe Marking Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Pipe Marking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pipeline

Drain Valve

Flange Joint

Other

Global Pipe Marking Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Pipe Marking Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pipe Marking Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pipe Marking Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pipe Marking Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Pipe Marking Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

Brady Worldwide

Windmill Tapes & Labels

Marking Services

Industrial Adhesive Solutions

Limpet Tapes

Florida Marking Products

Symbio

ITO YOGYO

Can-Do National Tape

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pipe Marking Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pipe Marking Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pipe Marking Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pipe Marking Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pipe Marking Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pipe Marking Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pipe Marking Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pipe Marking Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pipe Marking Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pipe Marking Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pipe Marking Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pipe Marking Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pipe Marking Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Marking Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pipe Marking Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Marking Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pipe Marking Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 &

