Block Sack Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Block sacks are made up of either paper or plastics woven bags used for adding strength in product handling during transportation. Due to many benefits of block sacks such as light weighted and tamper-proof, its need is increasing drastically for material handling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Block Sack in global, including the following market information:

Global Block Sack Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Block Sack Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Block Sack companies in 2021 (%)

The global Block Sack market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Block Sack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Block Sack include Starlinger Company, East Riding Sacks Limited, Shouman Company, Dyna Polyplast Pvt, Segezha Group, Flexipol Packaging Limited, AB Group Packaging and Tianjin Jia Tai Feng Plastic Woven, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Block Sack manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Block Sack Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Block Sack Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Block Sack

Paper Block Sack

Jute Block Sack

Global Block Sack Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Block Sack Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation and Logistics

Food and Drinks

Agriculture

Other

Global Block Sack Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Block Sack Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Block Sack revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Block Sack revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Block Sack sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Block Sack sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Starlinger Company

East Riding Sacks Limited

Shouman Company

Dyna Polyplast Pvt

Segezha Group

Flexipol Packaging Limited

AB Group Packaging

Tianjin Jia Tai Feng Plastic Woven

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Block Sack Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Block Sack Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Block Sack Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Block Sack Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Block Sack Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Block Sack Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Block Sack Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Block Sack Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Block Sack Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Block Sack Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Block Sack Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Block Sack Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Block Sack Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Block Sack Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Block Sack Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Block Sack Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Block Sack Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plastic Block Sack

4.1.3 Paper Block Sack

4.1.4 Jute Block Sack

4.2 By Type

