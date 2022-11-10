Overprint Varnish Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Overprint varnishes (OPVs) are coatings applied to a ready-printed sheet/web. The main reasons for applying an overprint varnish are stain resistance, shine enrichment, burnish or scuff-resistance, edge fusion resistance, and resistance to discoloration from the immersion of impurities in the environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Overprint Varnish in global, including the following market information:
Global Overprint Varnish Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Overprint Varnish Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Overprint Varnish companies in 2021 (%)
The global Overprint Varnish market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UV Curable Overprint Varnishes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Overprint Varnish include Van Son Ink Corporation, Altana, Zeller+Gmelin Group, Michelma, Toyo Ink, CHT/BEZEMA, Huber Group, Eston Chimica and Anwin Technology Co.,Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Overprint Varnish manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Overprint Varnish Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Overprint Varnish Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
UV Curable Overprint Varnishes
Water Based Overprint Varnish
Global Overprint Varnish Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Overprint Varnish Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial prints
Food Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Overprint Varnish Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Overprint Varnish Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Overprint Varnish revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Overprint Varnish revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Overprint Varnish sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Overprint Varnish sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Van Son Ink Corporation
Altana
Zeller+Gmelin Group
Michelma
Toyo Ink
CHT/BEZEMA
Huber Group
Eston Chimica
Anwin Technology Co.,Ltd
American Offset Printing Ink
As Inc. Co. Ltd.
BRANCHER
Superior Printing Inks
JPT Corporation
Imperial Ink Private Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Overprint Varnish Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Overprint Varnish Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Overprint Varnish Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Overprint Varnish Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Overprint Varnish Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Overprint Varnish Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Overprint Varnish Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Overprint Varnish Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Overprint Varnish Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Overprint Varnish Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Overprint Varnish Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Overprint Varnish Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Overprint Varnish Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Overprint Varnish Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Overprint Varnish Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Overprint Varnish Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Overprint Varnish Market Size Markets, 2021 &
