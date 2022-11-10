20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorine mixtures can be used mainly to clean non-plasma deposition chambers and diffusion furnace for silicon-based films. Typical mixtures is composed 20% F2 in N2 balance, and filled at high pressure in cylinder or larger packages. As fluorine is corrosive, toxic, and highly reactive, its storage entails risk; thus the use of 20% F2/N? mixtures is treated as a safer manner to handle than pure F? at comparable total pressures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture in global, including the following market information:

Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture companies in 2021 (%)

The global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Mixed Gas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture include The Linde Group, Solvay SA, Air Products, Hyosung Japan, Air Liquide S.A., Ingentec Corp, Pelchem SOC, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical and Huate Gas. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade Mixed Gas

Commercial Grade Gas Mixture

Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Processing

Plastic Processing

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Linde Group

Solvay SA

Air Products

Hyosung Japan

Air Liquide S.A.

Ingentec Corp

Pelchem SOC

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

Huate Gas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 20% F2/N2 Gas Mixture Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

