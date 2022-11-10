Grape Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grape Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Grape Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grape Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7204948/global-grape-extract-2022-2028-935

Global top five Grape Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grape Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Grape Seed Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grape Extract include Keller Juices S.R.L, GRAP'SUD, Plamed Green Science Group, Nans Products, Extracts and Ingredients, NaturMed Scientific, Nutri Herb, SCIYU and Indena, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grape Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grape Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grape Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Grape Seed Extract

Grape Skin Extract

Grape Leaf Extract

Vine Extract

Global Grape Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grape Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others

Global Grape Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grape Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grape Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grape Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grape Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Grape Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Keller Juices S.R.L

GRAP'SUD

Plamed Green Science Group

Nans Products

Extracts and Ingredients

NaturMed Scientific

Nutri Herb

SCIYU

Indena

Botanic Innovations

Polyphenolics

Naturex

Nexira

Augusto Bellinvia

Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&D

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-grape-extract-2022-2028-935-7204948

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grape Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grape Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grape Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grape Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grape Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Grape Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grape Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grape Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grape Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Grape Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Grape Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grape Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Grape Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grape Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Grape Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Grape Seed Extract

4.1.3 Grape Skin Ex

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-grape-extract-2022-2028-935-7204948

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Grape Skin Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Grape Seed Extract Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

