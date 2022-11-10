Grape Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grape Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Grape Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grape Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Grape Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grape Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Grape Seed Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grape Extract include Keller Juices S.R.L, GRAP'SUD, Plamed Green Science Group, Nans Products, Extracts and Ingredients, NaturMed Scientific, Nutri Herb, SCIYU and Indena, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grape Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grape Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Grape Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Grape Seed Extract
Grape Skin Extract
Grape Leaf Extract
Vine Extract
Global Grape Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Grape Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Personal Care Industry
Others
Global Grape Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Grape Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grape Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grape Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grape Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Grape Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Keller Juices S.R.L
GRAP'SUD
Plamed Green Science Group
Nans Products
Extracts and Ingredients
NaturMed Scientific
Nutri Herb
SCIYU
Indena
Botanic Innovations
Polyphenolics
Naturex
Nexira
Augusto Bellinvia
Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&D
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grape Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grape Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grape Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grape Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grape Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grape Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grape Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grape Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grape Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grape Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grape Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grape Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grape Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grape Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Grape Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Grape Seed Extract
4.1.3 Grape Skin Ex
