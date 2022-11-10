Banana Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Banana plant not only gives the delicious fruit but it also provides textile fiber, the banana fiber.?It grows easily as it sets out young shoots and is most commonly found in hot tropical climates.?All varieties of banana plants have fibers in abundance.?These fibers are obtained after the fruit is harvested and fall in the group of best fibers.?It is mainly used by cottage industry in Southern India at present.?Some driving forces include strong fiber, it has smaller elongation, it has somewhat shiny appearance depending upon the extraction & spinning process, it is light weight, and it has strong moisture absorption quality.?It absorbs as well as releases moisture very fast and it is bio- degradable and has no negative effect on environment and thus can be categorized as eco-friendly fiber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Banana Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Banana Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Banana Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Banana Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Banana Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Primary Colors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Banana Fiber include Essence Fibers, Anandi Enterprises, Champs Agro Unit, Dindayal Ropes India, Gagana Enterprises, Sp Grace Natural, Kanha Banana, Mandakini Textile and Paco Bioteck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Banana Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Banana Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Banana Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Primary Colors

Dyeing

Global Banana Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Banana Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High Quality Security/ Currency Paper

Packing Cloth for Agriculture Produce

Ships Towing Ropes

Wet Drilling Cables

Others

Global Banana Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Banana Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Banana Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Banana Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Banana Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Banana Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Essence Fibers

Anandi Enterprises

Champs Agro Unit

Dindayal Ropes India

Gagana Enterprises

Sp Grace Natural

Kanha Banana

Mandakini Textile

Paco Bioteck

Anis Enterprise

Trunsara Business Associates

Xinxiang Sunshining Ecotex Clothes

Shenyang Navigation Textile Chemical Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Banana Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Banana Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Banana Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Banana Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Banana Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Banana Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Banana Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Banana Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Banana Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Banana Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Banana Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Banana Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Banana Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Banana Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Banana Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Banana Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Banana Fiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Primary Colors

4.1.3 Dyeing

4.2 By Type – Global B

