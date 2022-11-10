Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Pharma Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Food & Beverage
Others
By Company
Ashland
BASF
Boai Nky Pharmaceuticals
Nanhang Industrial
Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical
Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology
Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material
Shanghai Qifuqing Material
Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Pharma Grade
1.2.4 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Food & Beverage
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Production
2.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Sales
