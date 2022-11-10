Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Structural Acrylic Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Structural Acrylic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Methacrylate Adhesives
Acrylate based Adhesives
Others
Segment by Application
Metals
Composites
Plastics
Glass
Magnets and Ferrites
Others
By Company
Permabond
Henkel
3M
LORD Corporation
Dymax Corporation
KRYLEX (Chemence)
Parson Adhesives
SAF-T-LOK
Loxeal Engineering Adhesives
Elliworth
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Structural Acrylic Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Methacrylate Adhesives
1.2.3 Acrylate based Adhesives
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metals
1.3.3 Composites
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Glass
1.3.6 Magnets and Ferrites
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Structural Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021
