Flow Enhancer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flow Enhancer in global, including the following market information:

Global Flow Enhancer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flow Enhancer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Flow Enhancer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flow Enhancer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Viscosity Reducer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flow Enhancer include Evonik, Clariant, Dow, BASF, Huntsman, Croda, Arkema, Baker Hughes and Flex-Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flow Enhancer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flow Enhancer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flow Enhancer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Viscosity Reducer

Emulsion Breaker

Drop Coagulant

Other

Global Flow Enhancer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flow Enhancer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Extraction

Transportation

Refining

Global Flow Enhancer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flow Enhancer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flow Enhancer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flow Enhancer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flow Enhancer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Flow Enhancer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Clariant

Dow

BASF

Huntsman

Croda

Arkema

Baker Hughes

Flex-Chem

CNPC

ZORANOC

NuGeneration Technologies

Thermax

Pon Pure Chemicals

Dongying Runke

GREAT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flow Enhancer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flow Enhancer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flow Enhancer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flow Enhancer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flow Enhancer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flow Enhancer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flow Enhancer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flow Enhancer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flow Enhancer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flow Enhancer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flow Enhancer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flow Enhancer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flow Enhancer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Enhancer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flow Enhancer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Enhancer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flow Enhancer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Viscosity Reducer

4.1.3 Emulsion Break

