Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Food Grade Benzoic Acid
Pharma Grade Benzoic Acid
Industrial Grade Benzoic Acid
Segment by Application
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Plastics
Paints
Others
By Company
Eastman
Emerald Kalama Chemical
Foodchem
Liao Ning Huayi Chemical
Hebei Smart Chemicals Company (HSCC)
Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical
Fushimi Pharmaceutical
San Fu
Remi Fine
Navyug Pharmachem
Yash Rasayan & Chemicals
JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical
Wuhan Dico Chemical
Hubei Phoenix Chemical
Changzhou Hubin Medicine
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade Benzoic Acid
1.2.3 Pharma Grade Benzoic Acid
1.2.4 Industrial Grade Benzoic Acid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.3.3 Food & Beverages
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Plastics
1.3.6 Paints
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Production
2.1 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Revenue by
