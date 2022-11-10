Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Auto Acoustic PVB Film is a thin Film made of high damping Acoustic material added in PVB, which is applied in automobile industry and is an important raw material of high-performance automobile windshield.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto Acoustic PVB Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Auto Acoustic PVB Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Auto Acoustic PVB Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Auto Acoustic PVB Film include Eastman Chemical, Sekisui Chemicals, Kuraray, EVERLAM, Saflex, Wemel, Solutia, BANDA PVB and ChangChun Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Auto Acoustic PVB Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Film
High Performance Film
Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Car
Mittelklassenwagen Compact Model
High Class Sedan
Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Auto Acoustic PVB Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Auto Acoustic PVB Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Auto Acoustic PVB Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Auto Acoustic PVB Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eastman Chemical
Sekisui Chemicals
Kuraray
EVERLAM
Saflex
Wemel
Solutia
BANDA PVB
ChangChun Group
Kingboard Chemical Holdings
Huakai Plastic
Zhejiang Decent Plastic
Rehone Plastic
Tangshan Jichang New Material
Wuhan Honghui New Material
Weifang Liyang New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Auto Acoustic PVB Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Auto Acoustic PVB Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Auto Acoustic PVB Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Auto Acoustic PVB Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Acoustic PVB Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Auto Acoustic PVB Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Acoustic PVB Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
