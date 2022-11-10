Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Chicken Breast
Wings
Inner Fillet
Drumstick
Thighs
Others
Segment by Application
Fried Chicken
Roast Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Ground Chicken
Corned Chicken
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
JBS
Tyson Foods
Teys
Cargill
BRF S.A.
Koch Foods
Mountaire Farms
Sanderson Farms
Wayne Farms
Perdue
Foster Farms
Copacol
Sunner Development
Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding
Shandong Xiantan
Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry
Seara Institucional
Bello Alimentos
PROTEINSA
Prosavic
Sopraval
Faenadora SanVicente
Granja Tres Arroyos
Table of content
1 Raw Chicken Meat Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Raw Chicken Meat
1.2 Raw Chicken Meat Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Chicken Breast
1.2.3 Wings
1.2.4 Inner Fillet
1.2.5 Drumstick
1.2.6 Thighs
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Raw Chicken Meat Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Fried Chicken
1.3.3 Roast Chicken
1.3.4 Grilled Chicken
1.3.5 Ground Chicken
1.3.6 Corned Chicken
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Raw Chicken Meat Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Raw Chicken Meat Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Raw Chicken Meat Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Raw Chicken Meat Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Raw Chicken Meat Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Raw
