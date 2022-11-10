Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
Segment by Application
Dyestuff and Pigments
Hydrocarbon Resins
Pharmaceuticals
Fragrances
By Company
BASF SE
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Gulbrandsen
Nippon Light Metal Co.
Base Metal Group
Chemtex Specialty Limited
Weifang JS trading co., Ltd
Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
SOMATCO
Umiya Group of Companies
NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA
Anmol Chloro Chem
Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd.
AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES
PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
1.2.3 Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dyestuff and Pigments
1.3.3 Hydrocarbon Resins
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Fragrances
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production
2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chlori
