Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shiitake mushrooms are an edible variety of mushroom native to China, particularly known for their healing properties. Shiitake Mushroom Extract is produced from Shiitake Mushroom.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shiitake Mushroom Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Shiitake Mushroom Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shiitake Mushroom Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lentinan 20% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shiitake Mushroom Extract include Naturalin, VICTAR, ORGANICWAY, CELINNA, Andy Biotech, Xian Shunyi Bio-Chemical Technology, SCIYU, LESEN and Bioway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shiitake Mushroom Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lentinan 20%

Lentinan 30%

Lentinan 50%

Others

Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Functional Food

Health Care Products

Cosmetics

The Pharmaceutical

Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shiitake Mushroom Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shiitake Mushroom Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shiitake Mushroom Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Shiitake Mushroom Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Naturalin

VICTAR

ORGANICWAY

CELINNA

Andy Biotech

Xian Shunyi Bio-Chemical Technology

SCIYU

LESEN

Bioway

HUNAN HUAKANG BIOTECH

Asclepius

YESHERB

Xian Qinming Bio-Chemical Technology

