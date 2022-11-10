Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shiitake mushrooms are an edible variety of mushroom native to China, particularly known for their healing properties. Shiitake Mushroom Extract is produced from Shiitake Mushroom.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shiitake Mushroom Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Shiitake Mushroom Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shiitake Mushroom Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lentinan 20% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shiitake Mushroom Extract include Naturalin, VICTAR, ORGANICWAY, CELINNA, Andy Biotech, Xian Shunyi Bio-Chemical Technology, SCIYU, LESEN and Bioway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shiitake Mushroom Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lentinan 20%
Lentinan 30%
Lentinan 50%
Others
Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Functional Food
Health Care Products
Cosmetics
The Pharmaceutical
Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shiitake Mushroom Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shiitake Mushroom Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shiitake Mushroom Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Shiitake Mushroom Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Naturalin
VICTAR
ORGANICWAY
CELINNA
Andy Biotech
Xian Shunyi Bio-Chemical Technology
SCIYU
LESEN
Bioway
HUNAN HUAKANG BIOTECH
Asclepius
YESHERB
Xian Qinming Bio-Chemical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shiitake Mushroom Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shiitake Mushroom Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shiitake Mushroom Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shiitake Mushroom Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shiitake Mushroom Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shiitake Mushroom Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shiitake Mushroom Extrac
