Natural Tea Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Natural Tea Extract is the active ingredient extracted from natural tea leaves, mainly including green tea extract, black tea extract, white tea extract and other types, among which green tea extract and black tea extract are most widely used.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Tea Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Tea Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Natural Tea Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Natural Tea Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Tea Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Green Tea Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Tea Extract include Finlay, Akbar Brothers, Martin Bauer Group, Tata Global Beverages, Amax NutraSource, Cymbio Pharma, Kemin Industries, AVT Natural Products and The Republic of Tea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Tea Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Tea Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Tea Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Green Tea Extract
Black Tea Extract
White Tea Extract
Others
Global Natural Tea Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Tea Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Functional Foods
Dietary Supplements
Energy Drinks
Others
Global Natural Tea Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Tea Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Natural Tea Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Natural Tea Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Natural Tea Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Natural Tea Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Finlay
Akbar Brothers
Martin Bauer Group
Tata Global Beverages
Amax NutraSource
Cymbio Pharma
Kemin Industries
AVT Natural Products
The Republic of Tea
Nestle
Indena
DSM
Tate and Lyle
Blue California
Changsha Sunfull
Taiyo
3W
Zhejiang Tea Group Co. Ltd.
Shaanxi Iknow Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Vicony Teas Company
Changsha Botaniex Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Tea Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Tea Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Tea Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Tea Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Tea Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Tea Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Tea Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Tea Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Tea Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Tea Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Tea Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Tea Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Tea Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Tea Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Tea Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Tea Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Natural Tea E
