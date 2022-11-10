Natural Tea Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Natural Tea Extract is the active ingredient extracted from natural tea leaves, mainly including green tea extract, black tea extract, white tea extract and other types, among which green tea extract and black tea extract are most widely used.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Tea Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Tea Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Natural Tea Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Natural Tea Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Tea Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Green Tea Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Tea Extract include Finlay, Akbar Brothers, Martin Bauer Group, Tata Global Beverages, Amax NutraSource, Cymbio Pharma, Kemin Industries, AVT Natural Products and The Republic of Tea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Tea Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Tea Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Tea Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Green Tea Extract

Black Tea Extract

White Tea Extract

Others

Global Natural Tea Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Tea Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Energy Drinks

Others

Global Natural Tea Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Tea Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Tea Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Tea Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Tea Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Natural Tea Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Finlay

Akbar Brothers

Martin Bauer Group

Tata Global Beverages

Amax NutraSource

Cymbio Pharma

Kemin Industries

AVT Natural Products

The Republic of Tea

Nestle

Indena

DSM

Tate and Lyle

Blue California

Changsha Sunfull

Taiyo

3W

Zhejiang Tea Group Co. Ltd.

Shaanxi Iknow Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Vicony Teas Company

Changsha Botaniex Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Tea Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Tea Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Tea Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Tea Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Natural Tea Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Natural Tea Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Tea Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Tea Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Tea Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Natural Tea Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Natural Tea Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Tea Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Tea Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Tea Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Tea Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Tea Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Natural Tea E

