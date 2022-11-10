Meat Meal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Meat meal mainly uses fresh animal skins and internal organs, etc., and is processed into animal feed additives through special processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Meat Meal in global, including the following market information:

Global Meat Meal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Meat Meal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Meat Meal companies in 2021 (%)

The global Meat Meal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chicken Meal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Meat Meal include Campbell Soup Company, McCormick, Unilever, Bevenovo, Shah Bone Industries, Sonac, FASA Group, SRC Milling and Carnad, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Meat Meal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Meat Meal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Meat Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chicken Meal

Pork Meal

Beef Meal

Others

Global Meat Meal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Meat Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Catering Service Industry

Food Processing

Animal Feed Additive

Others

Global Meat Meal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Meat Meal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Meat Meal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Meat Meal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Meat Meal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Meat Meal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Campbell Soup Company

McCormick

Unilever

Bevenovo

Shah Bone Industries

Sonac

FASA Group

SRC Milling

Carnad

Eliteflavor

Tiantiao Biotechnology

Huahai Biological

