Animal Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Animal extract is extracted from animal body, part of animal body tissues or viscera through gentle biological enzymatic hydrolysis or boiling extraction, and then concentrated and spray-dried into meat extract. It is an emerging industry corresponding to plant extract, formerly known as biochemical products and biochemical raw materials.Its main categories are: amino acids, peptides, proteins, enzymes and coenzymes, polysaccharides, lipids, nucleic acids and their derivatives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Animal Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chicken Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal Extract include Creative Enzymes, Proliant Biologicals, Carnad, Nikken Foods, POLOLIFE, Eliteflavor, Tiantiao Biotechnology, Campbell Soup Company and McCormick, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Animal Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chicken Extract
Pork Extract
Beef Extract
Seafood Extract
Others
Global Animal Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Health Care Industry
Others
Global Animal Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Animal Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Creative Enzymes
Proliant Biologicals
Carnad
Nikken Foods
POLOLIFE
Eliteflavor
Tiantiao Biotechnology
Campbell Soup Company
McCormick
Unilever
Nestle
Heinz
Bernard Food Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Animal Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Animal Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Animal Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Animal Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Animal Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Animal Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Animal Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Animal Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Animal Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Animal Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Animal Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Animal Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Chicken Extract
4.1.3
