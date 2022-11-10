Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ferric chloride also called as iron chloride is a commodity chemical which is rarely observed in its natural form. Ferric chloride is extensively used as a flocculants in water treatment applications across the globe.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ferric Chloride as Flocculant in global, including the following market information:

Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ferric Chloride as Flocculant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Ferric Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ferric Chloride as Flocculant include Kemira, Tessenderlo Group, BorsodChem(Wanhua), Feracid, SIDRA Wasserchemie, Basic Chemical Industries, Chemifloc, Saf Sulphur Company and AguaChem Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ferric Chloride as Flocculant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Ferric Chloride

Solid Ferric Chloride

Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Domestic Sewage Treatment

Industrial Sewage Treatment

Others

Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ferric Chloride as Flocculant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ferric Chloride as Flocculant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ferric Chloride as Flocculant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ferric Chloride as Flocculant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kemira

Tessenderlo Group

BorsodChem(Wanhua)

Feracid

SIDRA Wasserchemie

Basic Chemical Industries

Chemifloc

Saf Sulphur Company

AguaChem Ltd

Al-Kout

Swedish Jordanian Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ferric Chloride as Flocculant Companies

