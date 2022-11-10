Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ferric chloride is a strong oxidant.It ACTS as a catalyst in various chemical reactions.It is a strong lewis acid and can be used as a catalyst for organic synthesis, as an etch for the production of printed circuit boards, stainless steel and so on.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Ferric Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent include Kemira, Tessenderlo Group, BorsodChem(Wanhua), Feracid, SIDRA Wasserchemie, Basic Chemical Industries, Chemifloc, Saf Sulphur Company and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Ferric Chloride
Solid Ferric Chloride
Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Catalyst
Etching Agent
Others
Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kemira
Tessenderlo Group
BorsodChem(Wanhua)
Feracid
SIDRA Wasserchemie
Basic Chemical Industries
Chemifloc
Saf Sulphur Company
BASF
AguaChem Ltd
Al-Kout
Swedish Jordanian Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferric Chloride as Oxidizing Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
