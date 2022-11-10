Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Membrane Microfiltration market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Membrane Microfiltration market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Organic Membrane Microfiltration
Inorganic Membrane Microfiltration
Segment by Application
Hospitals & Laboratories
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Food and Beverage
Water & Waste Water Treatment
Others
By Company
EMD Millipore Corporation
Koch Membrane Systems
GE Water & Process Technologies
3M Purification Solutions
Alfa Laval AB
Hyflux Ltd
Kubota Corp
Pentair
Danaher Corp.(Pall Corp.)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Mtb Technologies
Porvair Filtration Group
Spintek Filtration
Zena Membranes
Yuasa Membrane Systems
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Membrane Microfiltration Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Organic Membrane Microfiltration
1.2.3 Inorganic Membrane Microfiltration
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals & Laboratories
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
1.3.4 Food and Beverage
1.3.5 Water & Waste Water Treatment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Membrane Microfiltration Production
2.1 Global Membrane Microfiltration Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Membrane Microfiltration Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Membrane Microfiltration Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Membrane Microfiltration Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Membrane Microfiltration Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Membrane Microfiltration Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Membrane Microfiltration Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Membrane Microfiltration Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Membrane Microfiltration Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS
